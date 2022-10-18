Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF) Price Target Raised to C$5.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Marimaca Copper (OTCMKTS:CROJF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Marimaca Copper from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday.

Marimaca Copper Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CROJF opened at $2.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72. Marimaca Copper has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $3.62.

About Marimaca Copper

Marimaca Copper Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties and projects in the United States and Chile. The company explores for copper, iron ore, gold, and other base and precious metals. Its flagship project is the Marimaca Copper project located in the Antofagasta Region of Chile.

