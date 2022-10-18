Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 1,945 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.9% of Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $26,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.0% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $584,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares in the company, valued at $635,538. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $127.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

