Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stake Cut by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.9% in the first quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 3,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,633 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Medtronic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $82.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $110.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.44 and a 52-week high of $124.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.50.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

