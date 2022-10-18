MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of MEIP opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.52. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $3.55.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 110.92% and a negative net margin of 80.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,559,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $829,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,725,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,200 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 483.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 632,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 213,250 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

