Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 804 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 200,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,430,000 after buying an additional 27,250 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of MRK opened at $94.12 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.04.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

