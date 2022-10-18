Microchip Technology Incorporated to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microchip Technology in a report released on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.13. The consensus estimate for Microchip Technology’s current full-year earnings is $5.42 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microchip Technology’s FY2025 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCHP. Cowen boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.82.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $58.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $90.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,083.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 54.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

