Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TIGO shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $29.05 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

Institutional Trading of Millicom International Cellular

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 71.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,153,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 480,329 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 559.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 393,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 334,189 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 43.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after purchasing an additional 126,350 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 59.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 303,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 113,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 19.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 650,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,408,000 after purchasing an additional 106,829 shares during the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Millicom International Cellular Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TIGO opened at $11.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.95. Millicom International Cellular has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter.

About Millicom International Cellular

(Get Rating)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.