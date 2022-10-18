Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

MTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, CL King lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th.

Insider Activity at Minerals Technologies

In other Minerals Technologies news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $408,500.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,075,021.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $770,900.13. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,920,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock worth $3,404,799 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 389.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.52. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.29. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $79.03.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.65 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

