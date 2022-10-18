Mizuho Trims Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Target Price to $33.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 30.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FLS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Flowserve from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Flowserve Stock Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $37.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Institutional Trading of Flowserve

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flowserve will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Flowserve in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Flowserve by 4,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

