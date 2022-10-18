Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Downgraded by Bank of America

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.36.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MHK stock opened at $96.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.36. Mohawk Industries has a 12-month low of $88.85 and a 12-month high of $199.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.06. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHK. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 197.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.