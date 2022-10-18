Montecito Bank & Trust Has $5.66 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,336 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,179 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.3% of Montecito Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVDA. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 37.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 29.6% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 5.9 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $118.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.01. The company has a market capitalization of $296.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price objective on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

