Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Sonova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Oddo Bhf lowered Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Sonova in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.67.

Sonova Stock Up 5.7 %

SONVY stock opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.33. Sonova has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $87.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

