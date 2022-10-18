Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €17.00 ($17.35) target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.99.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHG opened at $13.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $48.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.20% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Articles

