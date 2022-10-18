Morgan Stanley Lowers SAP (NYSE:SAP) Price Target to €115.00

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €122.00 ($124.49) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($122.45) to €110.00 ($112.24) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.50.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Up 2.6 %

SAP opened at $86.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.17 and a 200 day moving average of $93.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $149.92. The company has a market cap of $102.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SAP

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.56). SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SAP will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter worth $174,257,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of SAP by 58.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,700,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 3,004.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,375,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,771 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of SAP by 230.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,389,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,173,000 after acquiring an additional 969,505 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SAP by 8.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,898,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,385,000 after acquiring an additional 363,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.