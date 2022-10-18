Morgan Stanley Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:MS)

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.775 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Morgan Stanley has raised its dividend payment by an average of 24.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Morgan Stanley has a payout ratio of 39.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Morgan Stanley to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.1%.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.4 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $77.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Insider Activity

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,711,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,888,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,459,000 after purchasing an additional 441,631 shares during the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 383,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,532,000 after purchasing an additional 217,635 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,079,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,303,000 after purchasing an additional 67,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.58.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.