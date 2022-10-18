Morgan Stanley Trims Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Target Price to $325.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $354.00 to $325.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MSFT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a hold rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $325.89.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $237.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $256.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.09.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

