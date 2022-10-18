Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 227,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,727 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $47,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,779,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,802,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 963,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,185,000 after acquiring an additional 356,891 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after acquiring an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,266,157 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,663,000 after acquiring an additional 133,357 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $4,800,651.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.45, for a total value of $645,283.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,966.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 19,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $4,800,651.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,581,218.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $220.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $240.44 and its 200-day moving average is $227.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $273.65.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.33.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

