Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,035 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $22,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUSA. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,647,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,386,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,754,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,354,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,670,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $533,953,000 after purchasing an additional 35,610 shares during the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Murphy USA Stock Up 2.6 %

MUSA stock opened at $284.01 on Tuesday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.74 and a 52 week high of $303.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35 by $2.18. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 68.86%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.79 EPS. Murphy USA’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 24.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total value of $327,814.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,155.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Madison Murphy sold 50,000 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.48, for a total value of $14,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 463,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,326,831.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,121 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $327,814.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,263,155.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Articles

