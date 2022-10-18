N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Sells 908 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after buying an additional 2,037,373 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after buying an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after buying an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after buying an additional 37,310,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $43.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.26. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $41.04 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

