Narwhal Capital Management Buys 2,787 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.4% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $118.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.01 billion, a PE ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on NVIDIA to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

