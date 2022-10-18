Nasdaq (NDAQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Nasdaq to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

NDAQ opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average of $56.09. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $46.77 and a 52-week high of $71.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $740,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,372,627.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,691 shares of company stock worth $1,850,528. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after buying an additional 10,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 32.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 316,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,373,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

