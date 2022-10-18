National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$82.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$90.00 million.

Taseko Mines Price Performance

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TKO. Scotiabank raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.44.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at C$1.47 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$3.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.78. The stock has a market cap of C$420.97 million and a P/E ratio of 13.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.41.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

