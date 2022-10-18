National Bank Financial Weighs in on Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

OR has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Up 3.1 %

OR stock opened at $10.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.95. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $14.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -501.25 and a beta of 0.68.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The company had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Osisko Gold Royalties

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 152,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 138,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.0% during the second quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -849.58%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

