National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.78 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 7,363.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at about $805,680,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 699.4% in the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,604,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,585,000 after buying an additional 2,279,121 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,684,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 970.9% in the first quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 2,204,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,369,000 after buying an additional 1,999,053 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 236.0% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,784,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,245,000 after buying an additional 1,253,164 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Brazil ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $31.26 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $39.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.36.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Brazil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.