National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.79 Million Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 12.1% during the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 5,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 30.1% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 10.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 40,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% during the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,000 shares of company stock worth $3,987,855 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $64.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average is $73.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.92.

Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Articles

