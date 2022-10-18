National Bank of Canada FI Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,751,000 after acquiring an additional 457,777 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,748,000 after acquiring an additional 511,826 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,667,000 after acquiring an additional 84,919 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,758,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,381,000 after acquiring an additional 956,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

CAH opened at $68.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $72.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $60.80.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

