National Bank of Canada FI Has $3.74 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 145.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 81,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,199 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 62,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 251.8% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Exelon by 2,068.8% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.86.

Exelon Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $50.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.338 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

