National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.07% of AllianceBernstein worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 981.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the second quarter valued at $40,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 11.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AB opened at $34.23 on Tuesday. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $57.54. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.56.

AllianceBernstein ( NYSE:AB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $971.40 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.38.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

