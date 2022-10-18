National Bank of Canada FI Sells 11,700 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $371,552,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 26.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 10.2% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 28,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Insider Activity

Constellation Brands Price Performance

In other news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total value of $415,100.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,788 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ opened at $224.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $240.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 722.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 300.01%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

