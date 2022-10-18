National Bank of Canada FI Sells 19,006 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,006 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,345,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,470,242,000 after acquiring an additional 897,135 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Nucor by 201,104.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 804,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,993,000 after acquiring an additional 804,418 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $82,501,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter valued at $66,280,000. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,829,508.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at $10,778,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NUE shares. UBS Group set a $120.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $122.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.43. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.50 and a fifty-two week high of $187.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.43.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

