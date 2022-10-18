National Bank of Canada FI Sells 4,626 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,797 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,626 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in SBA Communications by 52.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

SBA Communications Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $253.14 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.37 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $309.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.38.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 87.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duncan Cocroft sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.50, for a total value of $396,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,152 shares of company stock valued at $18,852,602. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.