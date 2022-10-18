Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $250.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $198.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $235.00 to $175.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Netflix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $308.74.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $245.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Netflix has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Netflix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Syquant Capital Sas raised its stake in Netflix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 44.1% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 6.0% during the first quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.