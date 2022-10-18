New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,740 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hershey were worth $38,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,840,000 after acquiring an additional 113,504 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Hershey by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,117,000 after acquiring an additional 584,624 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth $231,591,000. Institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.83, for a total transaction of $168,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,263,857.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,846 shares of company stock worth $40,884,728. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hershey Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms have commented on HSY. Cowen began coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.94.

Hershey stock opened at $225.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.78 and its 200-day moving average is $221.20. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $172.72 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

About Hershey

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.