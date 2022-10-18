New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 60,785 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 208,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,785 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $33,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,203.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael J. Todaro sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $198,271.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,439.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on M&T Bank to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.86.

MTB stock opened at $187.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.84. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

