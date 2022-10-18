New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 807 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 216,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $32,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AWK. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 259.0% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of AWK opened at $131.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.50.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.83.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

