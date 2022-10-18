New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $40.94 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 981,537 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 55,598 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $40,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.04.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

NYSE BK opened at $40.36 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The stock has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $4,542,880.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

