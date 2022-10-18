New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,838 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Electronic Arts worth $41,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 16.7% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 65,884 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 4,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Stock Up 0.5 %

EA opened at $121.03 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $109.24 and a one year high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.65 and its 200-day moving average is $126.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,073. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,898.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,731,459.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.