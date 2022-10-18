New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,127,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 0.8% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of AbbVie worth $325,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.88.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $144.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.54. The company has a market capitalization of $255.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.86 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

