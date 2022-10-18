New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,107 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 178,389 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Motorola Solutions worth $37,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 104.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 49.6% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 205 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Motorola Solutions to $301.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

Insider Activity

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total transaction of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,868,075.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total value of $127,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,276.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,377 shares of company stock worth $57,064,982. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $220.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.00. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $195.18 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

