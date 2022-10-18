New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 168,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $29,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,324.0% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7,580.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.18.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $179,223.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $179,223.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $118,714.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at $13,621,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. 1.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $171.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $746.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.29 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 35.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

