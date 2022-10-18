Nordstrom, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Nordstrom in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Nordstrom’s current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.53.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

NYSE JWN opened at $19.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.13. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $36.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. Nordstrom had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 70.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 3.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 10.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

Nordstrom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.