Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target Cut to 52.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 70.00 to 52.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 82.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DNB Markets lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Norsk Hydro ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Norsk Hydro ASA has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.72.

Norsk Hydro ASA Cuts Dividend

About Norsk Hydro ASA

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 8.49%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

