Northern Trust (NTRS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Northern Trust Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $86.92 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a twelve month low of $81.89 and a twelve month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day moving average of $99.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.10.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $80,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 271.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the first quarter worth $205,000. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Northern Trust
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
