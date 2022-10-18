Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after acquiring an additional 30,408 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,644,000 after acquiring an additional 41,580 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,499,000 after acquiring an additional 52,971 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Northrop Grumman news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NOC opened at $475.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.90 and a 12-month high of $515.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $484.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $469.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 30.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.76 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $455.00 to $516.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.31.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

