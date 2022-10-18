Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Lowered to $83.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $126.00 to $83.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Novavax’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Novavax from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Novavax to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.38.

Shares of NVAX opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.29. Novavax has a one year low of $16.00 and a one year high of $236.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.88.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by ($12.04). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 572.54% and a negative net margin of 114.32%. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.75) EPS. Analysts predict that Novavax will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 42.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

