Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) PT Raised to 850.00

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from 825.00 to 850.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 750.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $678.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NVO stock opened at $106.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.69. The company has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $91.51 and a 12-month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.10% and a net margin of 32.14%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novo Nordisk A/S

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

