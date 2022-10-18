null (LON:IDS) Price Target Cut to GBX 120

null (LON:IDS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 144 ($1.74) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 39.45% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on null from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 190 ($2.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

null Price Performance

Shares of LON:IDS opened at GBX 198.17 ($2.39) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 324.67. null has a 1 year low of GBX 173.65 ($2.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 213.70 ($2.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.49, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.10.

About null

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

