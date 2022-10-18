OFG Bancorp (OFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $146.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect OFG Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp Price Performance

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $27.41 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.23 and a 12-month high of $30.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OFG Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

In other news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $89,016.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 734.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 19.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 11.7% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 9,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.