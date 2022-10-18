Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.9 %

ODFL opened at $267.11 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Vertical Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.