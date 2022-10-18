Oppenheimer Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Vertex Energy in a research note issued on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.18. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Vertex Energy

Shares of VTNR opened at $7.63 on Monday. Vertex Energy has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.24.

In other news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $574,754.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,606.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $574,754.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,606.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $805,925.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,935.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vertex Energy by 4,698.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,198,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048,174 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,872,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 296.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 854,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after buying an additional 639,245 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $7,262,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $6,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

